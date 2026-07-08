Emmy Awards 2026: Nominees, Host & Event Details

The biggest night in television is almost here!

The 78th Emmy Awards will celebrate the year's best performances, shows, writers, and directors when the ceremony airs live this September. This year's show will be hosted by fan-favourite actress Mariska Hargitay, best known for her long-running role on the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

2026 Emmy Awards Event Details

Event: 78th Emmy Awards

78th Emmy Awards Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Monday, September 14, 2026 Host: Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay Broadcast: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown

Gary Oldman

Mark Ruffalo

Rufus Sewell

Noah Wyle

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon

Chase Infiniti

Keri Russell

Rhea Seehorn

Zendaya

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Steve Carell

Matthew Rhys

Jason Segel

Martin Short

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Elle Fanning

Lisa Kudrow

Jean Smart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Television Movie

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 14, with Mariska Hargitay taking the stage as host for television's biggest night.

HERE for the full list of nominees.