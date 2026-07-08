Emmy Awards 2026: Nominees, Host & Event Details
Published July 8, 2026
By Leanne Page
The biggest night in television is almost here!
The 78th Emmy Awards will celebrate the year's best performances, shows, writers, and directors when the ceremony airs live this September. This year's show will be hosted by fan-favourite actress Mariska Hargitay, best known for her long-running role on the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
2026 Emmy Awards Event Details
- Event: 78th Emmy Awards
- Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
- Host: Mariska Hargitay
- Broadcast: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends and Neighbors
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown
- Gary Oldman
- Mark Ruffalo
- Rufus Sewell
- Noah Wyle
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Carrie Coon
- Chase Infiniti
- Keri Russell
- Rhea Seehorn
- Zendaya
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow's Bay
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Steve Carell
- Matthew Rhys
- Jason Segel
- Martin Short
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Elle Fanning
- Lisa Kudrow
- Jean Smart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Television Movie
- Heads of State
- Miss You, Love You
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 14, with Mariska Hargitay taking the stage as host for television's biggest night.
HERE for the full list of nominees.
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