Emotional Cheating Is Way Worse Than A One Night Stand, Says Expert

Emotional cheating — in which two people form such a close connection that it rivals or supplants a partner’s bond with their primary partner — can seriously threaten a marriage, even if no sex has taken place.

A Canadian professor and marketing expert, says that women “get more triggered and angrier and more jealous by emotional infidelity rather than sexual infidelity.”

Megyn Kelly said on her podcast that “I’d much rather [my husband] have a one-night stand with a woman than sit and cry with her.”

Last month, Levine denied cheating on his pregnant wife with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, but admitted he had “crossed a line.” “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine said in a statement.

Emotional cheating can be way worse than the physical says experts as it could be a sign that something is missing from the current relationship.

If a partner is reaching out elsewhere emotionally, then they might not come back. Whereas the one-and-done is just the one and done