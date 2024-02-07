Listen Live

END OF AN ERA: LANDLINES ARE BEING PHASED OUT?

Mom, dad:  Landlines are being phased out, probably for good.

Phone companies want to shift to newer infrastructure within the next few years, which means older copper wire-based lines will be phased out, in favour of more advanced technology like fibre optics that doesn’t work with landlines.  

There was a time when landlines were a lot cheaper and much more reliable compared to cell phones, but it’s about to be the reverse.

Of course, many households gave up their landlines a decade ago, if not longer, but the breakdown of the landline system will impact some older folks, small businesses, and people in remote areas.

Just over 52% of Ontario households still have landline service, and almost 92% have or also have cellular service..

According to one expert, about 100 million landlines between business and residential are currently active in the U.S., but only about 5% of them are expected to remain by 2030.

