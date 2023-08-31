Enjoying Life Too Much?… OZEMPIC.

New reports are saying researchers have found a welcomed side effect for some users of the popular diabetes and obesity drug Ozempic– it helps them moderate alcohol consumption.

A number of clinical studies are underway to figure out if the drug could also be used to help reduce other cravings like smoking and recreational drugs, as well as curb addictive behaviors in general; like anything from gambling to shopping, even to biting your nails.

Dale and Leanne took the liberty of helping out Ozempic’s marketing team by creating their next commercial.

Take a listen…