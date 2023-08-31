Listen Live

Enjoying Life Too Much?… OZEMPIC.

Say goodbye to fun, and bid farewell to all those pesky things you love!

By Host Blogs, Humor

New reports are saying researchers have found a welcomed side effect for some users of the popular diabetes and obesity drug Ozempic– it helps them moderate alcohol consumption.

A number of clinical studies are underway to figure out if the drug could also be used to help reduce other cravings like smoking and recreational drugs, as well as curb addictive behaviors in general; like anything from gambling to shopping, even to biting your nails.

Dale and Leanne took the liberty of helping out Ozempic’s marketing team by creating their next commercial.

Take a listen…

Related posts

The Downside to September

When Pickles Pickle the Internet

Kevin Hart in Wheelchair

‘Masterdating’ Trend Heating Up Social Media

KFC Flavoured Popcorn

$4 Movies for National Cinema Day

8 Non Sexy Jobs Considered Turn Offs

Pickle Cotton Candy & Cheeseburger Ice Cream & Deep Fried Pizza, OH MY!

Zayn Malik’s FIRST Interview in SIX Years!