Erotic Snowman Are Popping Up In Canada, No Pun Intended!

Residents in Manitoba are getting very creative with their snowmen and if it’s any indication of how Canadians are feeling right now- they are sexually frustrated!

In Winnipeg, images are being shared on Facebook of snowmen and women in a series of white-hot, sexually suggestive positions.

One of the images shows a pair of snowmen “snacking’ on a bench near Winnipeg’s City Hall! (Oh my)

There is a watchdog group on Facebook from Winnipeg that has been begging those creators to stop building the snow sculptures.

These unfortunate events have forced the city to issue a warning saying, “the City of Winnipeg would like to remind residents to please stop creating sexually suggestive snow people. Especially around schools! City crews have dismantled DOZENS around the city,” they admonished the public on Jan. 19.