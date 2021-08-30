Esports for Parents

Saturday, September 11 @ 12pm

​Do you ever wonder “what is esports?” or how you can support your child’s interest in esports? Join Carol to learn about esports from a parent’s perspective, including a presentation and live Q&A. Esports has gone from a niche community to a mainstream global billion-dollar industry. It often takes the form of organized, multi-player video game competitions between professional players and teams.

Carol is a college professor and Barrie esports parent with two sons who have benefitted from their participation in esports, inlcuding one who played professionally. She is passionate about supporting esports in Simcoe County and can’t wait to share her insight with other parents and anyone interested in learning more. Presented in partnership with BPL Comic Con.

Register now for Esports for Parents! http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/5439048