EVEN IN A PANDEMIC, 79% OF PEOPLE HAVE DONE A FAVOUR FOR A NEIGHBOUR IN THE PAST YEAR

In a new survey, 1,000 people were asked if they’ve done a favour for a neighbour over the past year, and 79% said they have.

In fact, 7% of people say they do MORE favours for their neighbours due to the pandemic, and 41% say the pandemic hasn’t changed anything.

Only 4% of people say their neighbours are never helpful when needed. 66% have at least TWO neighbours they can rely on to water their plants or pick up their mail if they go out of town.

On top of that, 29% of people hang out with their neighbours weekly, and 5% say they’re more likely to get to know the neighbours now, due to the pandemic.