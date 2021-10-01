Even Though It’s October 1st, Survey Says It’s Still To Early For This!
Is it too early to start decorating?
It’s October 1st! Bring on the uncarved pumpkins, ghosts, and giant skeletons in your front yard!
But wait a minute! A new poll says it’s too early for decorations!
43% of people agree that people should wait to decorate until the middle of the month!
While 21% said they wait until after the 15. 3% will wait until the day of!
On the flip-side, 13% say it’s cool to put them up in September, and 3% are even willing to put them up before Labor Day. Everyone has a friend who does this!
Younger people are more likely to put up their decorations in September than older folks.