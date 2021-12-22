Ex-Model Credits Youthful Looks To Drinking His Own Urine

An ex-model is crediting his youthful appearance to drinking his own urine.

Troy Casey travelled the world posing for high-fashion labels, including Versace, back in the 1980s and 1990s before becoming a life coach.

The 55-year-old says he’s been able to maintain his model looks and physique thanks to a daily dose of his own pee.

He says he drinks a big glass every morning! Troy said he first learned of urine therapy back in 2004. The practice is known as Shivambu.

According to Wikipedia…

“Urine therapy or urotherapy, (also urine therapy, Shivambu, uropathy, or auto-urine therapy) in alternative medicine is the application of human urine for medicinal or cosmetic purposes, including drinking of one’s own urine and massaging one’s skin, or gums, with one’s own urine. No scientific evidence exists to support any beneficial health claims of urine therapy.’

Casey began drinking his pee in 2008 and hasn’t looked back!