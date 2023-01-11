FAA Orders Airlines to Pause U.S. Domestic Flights Until 9 am

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the United States could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA).

The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures. On early Wednesday morning, the system was no longer processing this information, as the civil aviation regulator’s website showed on Wednesday.

BREAKING NOW: Delays at the @BUFAirport after the FAA computer outage that is affecting flights, nationwide.



Per ABC News, all flights are grounded according to the FAA.@wkbw pic.twitter.com/94gw8MhBdJ — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) January 11, 2023

Flights across multiple airlines have been delayed going to and from the Buffalo Niagara Airport.

There is no immediate estimate for when the system would be back up and running, but it is impacting millions of travellers.

The F.A.A. released an official statement on their verified Twitter page.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

You can see all the grounded flights across the United States via the flight tracker website called FlightAware.