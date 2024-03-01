‘Face Basting’ Is The New Way To Help With Inflamed Skin

If you’re bummed about dry skin, don’t worry spring is right around the corner.

But until then, A NYC board-certified dermatologist is recommending slathering your face with diaper rash cream.

In her TikTok video, she says she applied baby butt cream all over her face when she’s in very dry climates. She says the zinc-oxide-based cream heals your skin while locking in hydration.

If you’re thinking to yourself, that this sounds a little weird? Perhaps it is but, A case study published last year found that applying a face mask containing a zinc-oxide-based cream for 10 minutes helped restore hydration after a patient underwent laser treatment for acne scars.

The study authors noted that zinc oxide boasts anti-inflammatory properties, and research has shown that the compound increases collagen production and accelerates wound healing.