Fads From 10 Years ago!

That’s right, 2013 was 10 years ago. That’s an entire decade by the way!

Here are things that were “all that and a bag of chips.” Ok, that phrase was from 25 years ago!

Let’s go back to 2013!

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo!

The Screaming Goat!



“What Does The Fox Say?”

The iPhone 5

Boat Shoes

Adult Onesies (Still going strong)

Walter White Hats



Lorde! Her debut album was released. Pure Heroine is the debut studio album by New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde. It was released on 27 September 2013 by Universal, Lava, and Republic Records.



Twerking (yes, Miley and Robin Thicke was 10 years ago)

Kale

The Word ‘Swag’

