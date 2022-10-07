Fall Driving Hazards!

An insurance company has created a list of driving hazards that we should be aware of while on the road!

Rain and wet leaves. Did you know wet leaves can be as slippery as ice? As the weather cools down, the rain picks up. Combine that with lower temperatures and you’ll find that your tires may have less grip than they did during the summer months. Drive cautiously in wet conditions – that includes driving slower than you would on a dry road.

Deer collisions. Deer are most active from October to January, especially during the dusk and dawn hours. A collision with a deer can do severe damage to your vehicle. Avoid deer on the roadways by slowing down during peak hours, paying attention to road signs and using your high beams to increase visibility when possible.

Earlier sunsets. The days get shorter in the fall, so you’ll find yourself driving in the dark more often. This is another peak time for accidents. Make sure you’re staying alert during nighttime hours. Be on the lookout for pedestrians and turn your headlights on during dawn or dusk hours. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles and know when to swerve if there’s an object in the road.

School children. If you drive just before the school day starts or after it ends, you’ll likely encounter busy crosswalks and bus stops. Since more students are walking and biking to school, you’ll need to stay alert around schools and neighbourhoods. Be aware of bus safety and school drop-off procedures as well. You might also consider finding a new route to avoid these high-traffic areas.