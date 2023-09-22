FALL STARTS TONIGHT, HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. Autumn officially begins this year at 11:50 P.M. in the Pacific Time Zone on Friday, September 22nd. So really late overnight tonight.

2. The Autumn Equinox occurs when the sun moves directly over the Earth’s equator, bringing the same amount of daylight and darkness on that day. So we should get around 12 hours of light and dark on Saturday.

3. Meteorologists and climatologists split the year into four “meteorological seasons”, and according to them, fall begins on September 1st.

4. There’s going to be a special full moon next week. It’s called the “harvest moon” and it’ll occur at 5:58 A.M. Eastern on September 29th. It’s also the fourth and final “supermoon” of the year, which means it will appear slightly bigger and brighter than your average full moon.

5. And finally, if you HATE fall for some reason, winter will start on Thursday, December 21st.