Fancy Feast Launches Free Cookbook With Recipes Inspired By Their Popular Cat Food

Pet owners who watch their kitty gobble down food in a matter of seconds can now know what all the hype is about.

Fancy Feast has released an all-new cookbook with 12 recipes for humans inspired by their beloved cat food.

Dishes include Ancho Butternut Squash Chicken Tacos, Chicken and Ramen with Tomato Honey Butter Sauce, Sage Cornbread Chicken Pot Pie, and Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Jasmine Rice and Water-Fried Egg Yolk.

Those brave enough to dine like a feline can download the cookbook for free. The best part is you won’t have to enjoy your wannabe catnip alone.

Along with the cookbook, the company launched a premier line of Fancy Feast Petites that include single-serving entrees for your kitty with combinations such as salmon with spinach and gravy, white fish with tomato in gravy, and chicken with rice and gravy.