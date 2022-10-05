Fat Bear Week Has Arrived, And It’s The Comedy Relief You Need

Fat Bear Week is the BEST part of the month, because, well, it involves literal giant mammals.

babe wake up it’s fat bear weekhttps://t.co/SWFSny6T6C — NPR (@NPR) October 5, 2022

The annual event was started back in 2014 by the Alaskan National Park, Katmai.

The idea is simple: a March-Madness style bracket of the “Fattest” Bear that they’ve seen in the park!

It’s also a great way to how off the resilience of the incredible animals, but also as a learning opportunity about the wildlife in the park!

Over the week, fans will learn about Fat Bears, and more specifically the lives and histories of the individual bears.

Presenting your Titans of Tub and hulking, hefty heroes! These bears will soon duke it out to see which tanking tummy reigns supreme. Check out their bios and pics at https://t.co/V2bF4olcpu.



Tell us who you think should win (extra points for being punny)! #FatBearWeek pic.twitter.com/ptkXQcLyMW — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 4, 2022

Plenty of fans celebrated on Twitter, and it’s amazing:

four-time fat bear week champion otis nods off while fishing pic.twitter.com/O43C5rq7Su — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) October 2, 2022

Some even contributing fan art for Fat Bear week:

Each bear has a bio and they’re all immaculate. Check it out here.