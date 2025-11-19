One of Our Favourite Dog Breeds May Disappear in the Next Decade — and Experts Say That’s Actually a Good Thing 🐶💔➡️💛

These poor pups have had a ruff time… and it turns out their future may be even rougher.

A popular dog breed loved across the U.S., the U.K., and yes, Canada too, could vanish within the next 10 years — and shockingly, animal welfare groups are cheering it on.

🐾 The Problem With “Designer Dogs”

Pugs, French bulldogs, and English bulldogs have been bred for over a century to have adorable features like:

super-flat faces

big round eyes

wrinkly skin

…which are cute, yes, but can also cause lifelong health problems.

We’re talking:

chronic skin infections

mobility issues

painful deformities

and severe breathing problems (many need surgery just to get enough air)

Basically, these dogs weren’t built — they were over-edited, like the Facetune version of a breed.

🧬 Scientists Are Stepping In

This week, researchers launched a new system called the Innate Health Assessment (IHA) — a kind of grading scale that evaluates 10 inherited traits linked to poor animal health, including:

flat faces

wrinkly skin

bulging eyes

tail deformities

underbites/overbites

twisted or shortened legs

saggy eyelids

stiff, inflexible spines

and even merle colouring

If a dog scores low?

It can’t be used for breeding.

📉 The Timeline Is Brutal — But Necessary

Here’s the breeding cutoff plan:

Now: Only dogs scoring 8/10 or higher can be bred

Only dogs scoring can be bred In 5 years: Only dogs scoring 9/10 or higher

Only dogs scoring In 10 years: Dogs must score 10/10 — perfect health

Which means many of today’s “designer dog” breeds simply won’t qualify anymore.

And although that sounds sad, experts say it’s actually the kindest thing we can do, because generations of dogs have been born into pain, discomfort, and near-constant medical issues.

❤️ The Bottom Line

These breeds may disappear as we know them, but the goal isn’t to erase them — it’s to phase out harmful traits so future dogs don’t suffer.

Think of it less like extinction…

And more like a much-needed glow-up.