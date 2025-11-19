One of Our Favourite Dog Breeds May Disappear in the Next Decade — and Experts Say That’s Actually a Good Thing 🐶💔➡️💛
These poor pups have had a ruff time… and it turns out their future may be even rougher.
A popular dog breed loved across the U.S., the U.K., and yes, Canada too, could vanish within the next 10 years — and shockingly, animal welfare groups are cheering it on.
🐾 The Problem With “Designer Dogs”
Pugs, French bulldogs, and English bulldogs have been bred for over a century to have adorable features like:
- super-flat faces
- big round eyes
- wrinkly skin
…which are cute, yes, but can also cause lifelong health problems.
We’re talking:
- chronic skin infections
- mobility issues
- painful deformities
- and severe breathing problems (many need surgery just to get enough air)
Basically, these dogs weren’t built — they were over-edited, like the Facetune version of a breed.
🧬 Scientists Are Stepping In
This week, researchers launched a new system called the Innate Health Assessment (IHA) — a kind of grading scale that evaluates 10 inherited traits linked to poor animal health, including:
- flat faces
- wrinkly skin
- bulging eyes
- tail deformities
- underbites/overbites
- twisted or shortened legs
- saggy eyelids
- stiff, inflexible spines
- and even merle colouring
If a dog scores low?
It can’t be used for breeding.
📉 The Timeline Is Brutal — But Necessary
Here’s the breeding cutoff plan:
- Now: Only dogs scoring 8/10 or higher can be bred
- In 5 years: Only dogs scoring 9/10 or higher
- In 10 years: Dogs must score 10/10 — perfect health
Which means many of today’s “designer dog” breeds simply won’t qualify anymore.
And although that sounds sad, experts say it’s actually the kindest thing we can do, because generations of dogs have been born into pain, discomfort, and near-constant medical issues.
❤️ The Bottom Line
These breeds may disappear as we know them, but the goal isn’t to erase them — it’s to phase out harmful traits so future dogs don’t suffer.
Think of it less like extinction…
And more like a much-needed glow-up.
