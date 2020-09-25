Feeling Down? Watch Cute Animal Videos!

A study was done to see what watching cute animal videos does to us!

For the study 19 participants watched videos of cute animals for 30 minutes. These individuals had their blood pressure and heart rates taken before and after watching the animal clips.

The researchers found both fell significantly in the course of watching video footage of the adorable animals. Additionally, a clinical psychological analysis found that anxiety levels were reduced on average by 35%, and in some cases by nearly half, the Daily Mail reported.

