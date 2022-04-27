Finding out the sex of your baby could lead to ‘better life chances’ for the child

Gender reveal parties are all the rage, but while many parents love the idea of being surprised when their little bundle of joy arrives, scientists have found that knowing the sex ahead of time could enhance the baby’s life chances.

According to a new study, male baby pregnancies are more likely to result in complications, possibly because they grow faster in the womb.

They may also require more nutrients and oxygen than supplied by the mother through the placenta, researchers indicate.

So, knowing the sex during the pregnancy could help to reduce any risks associated.

The findings suggest that individual treatment plans and encouraging pregnant women to make lifestyle changes based upon the sex of their unborn babies could have lifelong health benefits for their children.