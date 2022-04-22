Fingers Crossed: Meet Lauren Spencer-Smith
On the moment she knew she wanted to be on stage and what she hopes for her career.
Vancouver artist, Lauren Spencer-Smith, has always had music in her life. By the time she was 5, her parents knew music was her obsession. “They would buy me like karaoke machines and like CD players” she tells me over a video call from New York City. “They always knew what artists i wanted to listen to if like Cody Simpson came on in the middle of like the Disney Channel Family Channel, I would like sing along like do the whole performance with them.”
Music is a love that never left her.
The moment that cemented her desire to make music was when she was 11 year old. She had won a contest that allowed her to get up on stage with Keith Urban at her local Country Music festival.
“Being on stage… is the best feeling in the world”
Online Fame
” People really have your back and you just have so many people supporting you”
Goals
Lauren Spencer Smith has here eyes on the biggest achievements in music. ‘”I would love multiple Grammys,” she says with a laugh. “Would love my album to go platinum, that’s a super huge goal of mine. I would love to sell out the Rogers arena in my hometown in Vancouver. That’s like the arena I watched One Direction… like every person I watched sold out Rogers arena.”
See Lauren Spencer-Smith at Velvet Underground in Toronto on June 30. For tickets, visit laurenspencersmith.com/tour