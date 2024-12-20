First Look: James Gunn’s Brighter, Bolder Take on Superman

The first trailer for James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman: Legacy has officially dropped, and fans of the iconic hero are buzzing about the refreshing, optimistic tone that the film promises to deliver.

Related: Henry Cavill is Officially OUT As Superman

This isn’t your brooding, shadowy Superman. The poster for the film, released earlier this week, sets the tone with the slogan: “Look up.” Brightly lit frames, hopeful vibes, and a fresh take on Clark Kent’s story are at the heart of Gunn’s vision.

A New Era for DC Superheroes

James Gunn, the creative mastermind behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, was brought on in 2022 to give the DC Universe a much-needed makeover. His goal? To create a cohesive universe of films, TV shows, comics, and video games, starting with Superman: Legacy.

Hitting theatres on July 11, 2025, the film skips the usual origin story we’ve seen countless times. Instead, it drops us right into the life of Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, who’s already been rocking the iconic cape while working undercover as a reporter at the Daily Planet.

“This movie is not about power,” Gunn explained. “It’s about a human being—well, loosely speaking—and who he is as a person, struggling with his day-to-day life.”

What’s Different About This Superman?

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the more personal side of Clark Kent. Sure, he’s an alien from Krypton with superhuman abilities, but Gunn’s take focuses on what makes him relatable. The film promises to showcase elements of Superman mythology we know and love while diving deeper into aspects of his character that haven’t had much screen time in previous films.

For fans of the comics, this is great news. Gunn’s approach seems to balance the epic scale of superhero storytelling with a heartfelt exploration of Superman’s inner world. And let’s be real—after years of darker superhero movies, a hopeful Superman is exactly what we need.

Mark your calendars for July 2025. Until then, keep your eyes on the sky—or at least on your screen—for more updates about Superman: Legacy!