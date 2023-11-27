Five Foods You Think Are Healthy But Aren’t

A California-based doctor with a popular account on TikTok has shared a viral video detailing the five foods that many mistakenly believe are healthy, and fruit is on her list.

From an “insulin resistance perspective,” the doc declared that both fruit and fruit juices pose an “obvious” health threat.

“Did you know that some fruit juices have as much sugar as a can of pop?” Dr. Brown stated in the clip, which has amassed more than 1 million views on TikTok.

The doc points out that fruit and even veggies today are very different than they were a long time ago…Most fruit was small, fibrous and not too sweet. Today, fruit is bigger, sweeter and less fibrous- it’s been engineered that way… While agriculture has lost some of its nutritional value, people should still have approximately 2 cups of fruit per day, according to the dietary guidelines of Canada…Mangoes, pineapples, bananas and grapes are great options as desserts.

The next food you should be avoiding is Oat milk!

Dr. Brown decried the high levels of carbohydrates and sugars — not to mention the inclusion of preservatives, emulsifiers and thickeners — present in oat milk. One glass has upwards of 16 grams of carbs and 7 grams of sugar…

Oatmeal!

While oatmeal is a low glycemic food, certain varieties — especially with added sugar — are not ideal for people watching their blood sugar. Although it’s a great source of fibre, you should avoid flavoured kinds of oatmeal and opt for steel cut instead.

Rice Cakes!

The snack’s low-calorie count is alluring, but they lack fibre and have a high carb content…

Remember, everything in moderation!