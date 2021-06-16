Did you know that adding salt to a pot of water does NOT make it boil faster? It actually raises the water’s boiling point.

Here are five more myths people still believe.

Myth #1: Goldfish have a three-second memory. Studies have shown they can actually remember things for months.

Myth #2: A penny dropped from the Empire State Building could kill you. It might hurt, but it’s too light and doesn’t have enough mass to kill someone.

Myth #3: The colour red sends bulls into a rage. The bulls can’t even see red. The capes matadors use are traditionally red just to hide the bloodstains.

Myth #4: You should pee on a jellyfish sting. It can actually make your sting worse. Vinegar or rubbing alcohol might help though.

Myth #5: You’ll get cramps if you go swimming less than 30 minutes after you eat. The Mayo Clinic says there’s no science behind that one.