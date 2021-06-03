Five Signs Of Narcissism!

Narcissism is a spectrum of behaviour and at its most extreme is a recognized mental disorder. Here’s how to spot one!

Never taking any responsibility for their actions

Instead, they blame everyone else because they believe they are perfect.

Lack of empathy

Their needs come before everyone else and every situation is managed to suit them.

Gaslighting

They pretend that things have happened that haven’t such as, ‘I gave you that money the other day.’ The aim is to make their victim doubt their own mind and instincts.

Pathological lying

They can have six affairs in a row and swear blind they’ve never cheated. They actually believe their own lies.

Extreme childhood

Narcissists may have been spoilt as a child or have abandonment issues. Often as adults, they are estranged from their parents and sometimes siblings.