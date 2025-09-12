Flesh-Eating Wasps Have Landed in New York — Don’t Panic, They’re Not After You

Move over, murder hornets. There’s a new terrifying insect making headlines — flesh-eating wasps from Europe have been spotted in New York State. And while it sounds like the plot of a low-budget horror movie, the good news is they’re not here to eat us… just each other.

Wait, Flesh-Eating?

Yes, you read that right. These European wasps have a delightfully grim parenting style: they lay their eggs inside oak galls (those weird little growths on oak trees).

Then, when the babies hatch, they basically eat their way out of the host wasps from the inside. It’s like Alien, but for trees.

So if you were already nervous about camping in cottage country because of blackflies, rest assured — this particular insect drama is strictly wasp-on-wasp violence.

Why Scientists Are Buzzing About It

Even though humans are safe (no need to add “flesh-eating wasps” to our growing list of anxieties), experts say this could still spell trouble.

These new arrivals might push out native parasitic wasps that quietly keep ecosystems in balance. Think of them as the behind-the-scenes janitors of the forest, tidying up insect populations so we don’t end up with way too many creepy-crawlies.

RELATED: SOMEONE STOLE A VACUUM FILLED WITH ANGRY HORNETS

With the European imports showing “more genetic diversity” than expected, scientists believe they’ve been introduced multiple times — like when that one friend keeps bringing uninvited plus-ones to the cottage.

So… Should We Worry?

If you’re human? Nope. If you’re an oak gall wasp? Big time. For the rest of us, it’s a reminder that even bugs have turf wars — and sometimes, those battles spill across the Atlantic.

At least for now, your biggest wasp concern is still whether one is going to dive-bomb your Caesar at the patio table.

👉 Would you rather deal with these flesh-eating wasps or have the murder hornets make a comeback?