SOMEONE STOLE A VACUUM FILLED WITH ANGRY HORNETS

Think of the worst possible thing someone could steal.  I bet this tops it.  Someone in Philadelphia stole a shop vac from the bed of a pickup truck last Thursday.  But the real story is what was INSIDE the vacuum – hundreds of ANGRY HORNETS.  

The truck it was in happens to belong to a guy named Don Shump, who owns a pest control business called Philadelphia Bee Company.

He’d just removed a hornet’s nest from someone’s property and used the shop vac to suck up a bunch of them.

He posted about it on Facebook, saying, “To the poor soul who lifted the shop vac out of the back of my truck, I wanted to give you a heads up.”

He said the hornets were probably extra angry after being moved.  And it wasn’t just a normal nest.  It happened to have a ton of QUEENS in it.  No word on who stole the shop, or if they’ve opened it yet.

