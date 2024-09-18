Flight Attendant Hack for Covering Up Passenger Poop Smell: The Coffee Trick You Never Knew About

We all love our coffee, but did you know it can do more than just perk you up on a long flight?

It turns out that flight attendants have been using coffee as a secret weapon—not just for serving to passengers, but for tackling unpleasant odours onboard.

Coffee: Not Just For Drinking Anymore

If you’ve ever noticed a bag of coffee beans or grounds sitting on a shelf in the airplane lavatory, it’s not just there for decoration. In a world where passengers sometimes face "unfortunate situations" (we're talking uncontrollable diarrhea that can bring down an entire plane's vibe), coffee is a TSA-approved hack that flight attendants rely on to neutralize bad smells.

The Science Behind It!

Here’s a fun fact: coffee contains nitrogen, which helps to absorb and neutralize foul odours. So, when the bathroom situation gets particularly unpleasant, that coffee bag becomes more useful than ever. It’s like a portable air freshener that’s safe and works.

But it doesn’t stop at just bathroom odours. If a flight attendant suspects the entire cabin is being overtaken by some lingering BO or other personal smells, they might even brew a batch of extra-strong coffee. The aroma acts as a distraction and can help absorb unwanted smells in the air.

One former airline worker even shared on Reddit that if you ever see coffee filter bags hanging around the cabin, it’s likely because someone somewhere on the plane "smells like open a-s." So, if you ever wonder why that coffee smells extra strong during your next flight, it might not be for the caffeine boost after all.

Next time you're on a flight and catch the scent of freshly brewed coffee, remember—it’s doing more than just preparing you for a mid-flight pick-me-up. It’s a quiet hero, helping flight attendants save the day from unpleasant surprises!