Flight Attendant Reveals What Makes Them Hate Passengers The Most

Despite the popular belief, it’s not crying babies that flight attendants hate the most, it’s the people on the flight who complain about the crying babies.

Instead of whining about the wailing kid, bring noise-cancelling earbuds or offer to help those parents. And DON’T ASK TO MOVE SEATS- you will get a hard NO.

WORST THINGS PEOPLE CAN DO WHEN THEY TRAVEL



Gate crowders. If they didn’t call your section, sit down

Luggage losers- Most of the time, your carry-on is too big- or you stuff it in the overhead that isn’t above you.

People stand up immediately when the seatbelt sign goes off. The doors aren’t open, you aren’t going anywhere fast

People who put backpacks and hats in overhead bins- stop it/put them at your feet

Also, middle-seat people who try to guilt you into giving up your aisle/window seat to them

Always keep your shoes and socks on