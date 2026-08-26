THE FLINTSTONES ARE GETTING ANOTHER LIVE-ACTION MOVIE 🦕🪨

Yabba Dabba Doo!

Hollywood has officially reached the part of the recycling bin where we're digging up cartoons from 1960.

Warner Bros. is developing a new live-action Flintstones movie, and there's a surprising name behind it:

Ryan Gosling.

Yes. Ken is going to Bedrock. Gosling and producer Jessie Henderson are attached to produce the movie through their Open Invite company.

The project is still very early in development. There's no director, no cast and they're currently looking for a screenwriter.

RELATED: ‘The Flintstones’ Gets A Sequel Series Made For Adults

But we DO have one interesting detail. The new movie is reportedly expected to focus on Bamm-Bamm Rubble, the super-strong son of Barney and Betty Rubble.

So naturally, there's already one important question:

Is Ryan Gosling playing Bamm-Bamm? Because I'm listening.

For anyone under 30 who's completely lost right now, The Flintstones began as a cartoon in 1960 about Fred and Wilma Flintstone and their neighbours Barney and Betty Rubble, living a surprisingly modern suburban life in the Stone Age.

They had cars powered by their feet. Dinosaurs worked as household appliances.

And somehow Fred Flintstone supported an entire family with one job at a quarry.

Possibly the least believable part of the show in 2026. This also isn't Hollywood's first trip to Bedrock.

The 1994 live-action movie starred John Goodman as Fred Flintstone and Rick Moranis as Barney Rubble, and made about $340 million worldwide.

A prequel, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, followed in 2000 with a different cast.

Now, more than 30 years after John Goodman first yelled “Yabba Dabba Doo!”, Hollywood is firing up the foot-powered car again.

No word yet on when it'll hit theatres.

But if Ryan Gosling ends up appearing in it...

We're going to need one thing.

“I'm just Bamm-Bamm.”

Come on, Warner Bros.

The joke writes itself.