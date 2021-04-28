‘The Flintstones’ Gets A Sequel Series Made For Adults

Yabba-Dabba-Doo! The new series will be a primetime animated adult comedy series where banks will voice Pebbles in addition to producing the project.

Elizabeth Banks and Warner Bros. Animation have been working together for a couple of years on this and other projects.

According to publications, Bedrock will follow the Flintstone family two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.