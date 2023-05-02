Florida Panthers Ban Non-U.S. Residents From Buying Playoff Tickets

There are a lot of snowbirds in Florida, but if you don’t have a residence in the State of Florida, you are SOL.

Let’s be real, many Toronto Maple Leaf fans would gladly make the trip down south to catch a playoff game, but will not be able to due to an unexpected roadblock.

According to a notice on Ticketmaster’s website, tickets to the second round series will be restricted to residents of the United States for the first 24 hours of sales.

The American ticket company said residency will be determined based on customers’ credit card billing address.

The restriction does not apply to season-ticket holders who already have passes to the game, which means the resale market isn’t affected by the policy.

A spokesperson for the Florida Panthers said the decision to limit ticket sales gives “local fans first access” to the game.

After the initial 24 hours have passed, anyone can buy a ticket regardless of their residence, the team confirmed.

Tickets for game 3 in Florida went on sale yesterday at 11 am and StubHub had tickets available.