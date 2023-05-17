Flushing Money Down The Toilet!
Talk about wasting money.
According to new research, the average person will flush about $11,198 down the toilet throughout their lifetime in the form of toilet paper.
The average person spends $182 on TP every year. This amount increased by $15 during COVID.
The survey asked people about their opinions on single-use household items, as well as their adoption of reusable and cost-effective alternatives.
The survey found that the average person is using 159 rolls of toilet paper, 145 rolls of paper towels and 118 disposable razors annually.
Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they feel guilty about using single-use disposable products around the home.
66% of people said they would like to use more sustainable items…
The most commonly owned reusable alternatives included reusable grocery bags (because we were forced to), a reusable coffee mug or cup and a reusable water bottles.
Respondents agreed that the bathroom is where they have the most single-use items, like TP, razors, cotton balls and Q-tips.
AVERAGE SPENT ON SINGLE-USE HOUSEHOLD ITEMS IN A LIFETIME
- Toilet Paper: $11,198.88
- Paper towels: $10,518.82
- Hygienic wipes: $9,469.15
- Tissues: $9,454.37
- Plastic bags: $9,402.62
- Paper plates: $8,619.07
- Disposable razors: $8,537.76
- Plastic cutlery: $8,005.54