Flying Hack or High Stakes Gamble? The “Check-In Chicken” Trend Explained

There’s a new travel hack making waves online, and it’s called “check-in chicken.” But before you get excited about a mid-flight snack, be warned—this trend isn’t as tasty as it sounds.

What Is “Check-In Chicken”?

The concept is simple: instead of checking in for your flight as soon as possible, you hold off until the last possible moment.

The idea behind this waiting game is that you might snag a premium seat for free, such as one with extra legroom or a coveted aisle or window seat near the front of the plane. This hack hopes that any unsold preferred seats will be reassigned to late check-ins without an extra charge.

How Does It Work?

Airlines often charge more for premium seating. But if the flight isn’t fully booked, some seats may still be available close to takeoff. By checking in at the last minute, you could get a seat upgrade without paying a dime.

However, there’s a significant caveat: this strategy only works if the flight isn’t sold out.

The Risk Factor

While “check-in chicken” might sound like a smart move, it comes with a major risk. If the flight is overbooked (as many often are), and you’re the last to check in, you could be bumped from your flight entirely. And that’s a gamble not everyone is willing to take, especially when there’s no guarantee the hack will even work. That’s why it’s called “check-in chicken”—you’re playing a high-risk, high-reward game, hoping to outwit the system without losing your seat.

Is It Worth Trying?

For those willing to roll the dice, “check-in chicken” might be a fun way to try for a free upgrade. But for most travellers, the risk of missing your flight altogether probably outweighs the potential reward. At the end of the day, this hack is best left for those who don’t mind living on the edge.

Would you dare to try “check-in chicken,” or do you prefer the safe route? Let us know your thoughts!