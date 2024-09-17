Study Shows How Travel Slows Aging: Is Travel the New Fountain of Youth?

Are you dying to book your next trip? Go ahead and live a little—it turns out your vacation plans could be doing more than just recharging your mind.

A recent study published in the Journal of Travel Research reveals that travelling can delay the aging process and boost both your physical and mental well-being. The benefits? They last longer than your post-holiday tan!

How Does Travel Keep You Young?

The research shows that the physical and mental perks of travelling—whether it's getting some fresh air on a hike or simply lounging by the beach—can help slow the signs of aging. Active trips that involve hiking, swimming, or any form of exercise can encourage movement, which comes with well-known health benefits.

But it’s not just about staying active. Even leisurely vacations help by reducing chronic stress, which can negatively impact your immune system. The research suggests that relaxed travel experiences might help the body maintain its self-defence system and promote better health by keeping your body's "entropy" in check—a fancy way of saying it helps you stay balanced and healthy.

Travel Therapy: The Future of Wellness?

The experts behind the study have an exciting takeaway: travel therapy could become a powerful health intervention in the future. Essentially, positive experiences from travelling might be able to counterbalance the negative effects of stress and aging.

With the rise in wellness travel, it seems like more and more people are already on board. Almost half of women (47%) say aging causes them stress—this figure jumps to 57% for millennials and 56% for Gen Z.

As for men, some are even turning to extreme measures like Botox and stem cell injections to try and keep the wrinkles away.

So, instead of signing up for the latest anti-aging fad, why not try something a little more fun? Skip the injections and book that flight—your body will thank you!