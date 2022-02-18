Food Myths And Facts
I Ate A Lot of Carrots As A Kid!
An expert has revealed once and for all whether carrots truly help you see in the dark if an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and if oysters make you frisky.
Also if it takes seven years to digest chewing gum, whether you can swim after eating and if fish is good for the brain.
A Nutritionist lays it down for us!
First carrots contain lots of vitamin A which helps maintain healthy vision, but they don’t help you see in the dark.
Also an apple a day won’t in itself reduce your chances of needing to visit a GP, and chewing gum doesn’t take seven years to leave your system.
Contradictory to what many say and think, chocolate and oysters are NOT aphrodisiacs.
Related: Oysters, Health Facts…
FOOD FACTS AND FICTION – according to Lily Soutter Nutritionist
Carrots help you see in the dark – FICTION
Fish is good for the brain – FACT
An apple a day keeps the doctor away – FICTION
Eating celery burns more calories than you gain from eating it – FICTION
Chocolate is an aphrodisiac – FICTION
Drinking fruit juice is as healthy as eating whole fruit – FICTION
It takes seven years to digest chewing gum – FICTION
Oysters are an aphrodisiac – FICTION
You shouldn’t swim for an hour after eating – FICTION
Fruit should be eaten on an empty stomach – FICTION
Eating bread crusts makes your hair curly – FICTION
Eat chicken soup if you have a cold – FICTION