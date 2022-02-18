Food Myths And Facts

An expert has revealed once and for all whether carrots truly help you see in the dark if an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and if oysters make you frisky.

Also if it takes seven years to digest chewing gum, whether you can swim after eating and if fish is good for the brain.

A Nutritionist lays it down for us!

First carrots contain lots of vitamin A which helps maintain healthy vision, but they don’t help you see in the dark.

Also an apple a day won’t in itself reduce your chances of needing to visit a GP, and chewing gum doesn’t take seven years to leave your system.

Contradictory to what many say and think, chocolate and oysters are NOT aphrodisiacs.

FOOD FACTS AND FICTION – according to Lily Soutter Nutritionist

Carrots help you see in the dark – FICTION

Fish is good for the brain – FACT

An apple a day keeps the doctor away – FICTION

Eating celery burns more calories than you gain from eating it – FICTION

Chocolate is an aphrodisiac – FICTION

Drinking fruit juice is as healthy as eating whole fruit – FICTION

It takes seven years to digest chewing gum – FICTION

Oysters are an aphrodisiac – FICTION

You shouldn’t swim for an hour after eating – FICTION

Fruit should be eaten on an empty stomach – FICTION

Eating bread crusts makes your hair curly – FICTION

Eat chicken soup if you have a cold – FICTION

