Foods That Can Help Whiten Your Teeth

Did you know that some foods can help brighten your smile rather than dim it? Unlike coffee and red wine, which can stain your teeth, five foods can naturally whiten them.

STRAWBERRIES

Juicy strawberries might drip red on your clothing, but they can be used to obtain a sparkly smile due to their malic acid. So watch them, put them in a bowl and rub them across your teeth.

APPLES, CELERY, AND CARROTS

Eating more fruits and veggies, like apples, celery, and carrots, can act as natural stain removers. These foods increase the saliva production in your mouth, they’re also killing bacteria and curing your bad breath.

ORANGES AND PINEAPPLE

The health expert also shared that citrusy fruits can act as a natural mouth wash. As the citrus forces your mouth to make more saliva. But not all citrus is equal, avoid lemons as they have high levels of acidity and that can damage your teeth rather than help them.

YOGURT, MILK, AND CHEESE

Dairy products contain lactic acid, which helps prevent tooth decay. Researchers think proteins in yogurt may bind to teeth and prevent them from being attacked by harmful acids that cause cavities. Harder cheeses are best for whitening as they also help remove food particles.

BAKING SODA

Though not exactly a food, this ingredient does wonders when it comes to whitening your smile.