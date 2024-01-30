FOR $50, YOU CAN NAME A CAT AFTER YOUR EX AND HAVE IT NEUTERED

Jaded women are definitely the target market here. An animal shelter in New Jersey called Homeward Bound Pet Adoption is offering a unique service for Valentine’s Day this year.

For a $50 donation, they’ll name a feral cat after your ex, then neuter it.

They’ll also spay female cats. But the real appeal is getting to name a cat after a guy you hate, and being able to say you just had his baby-makers lopped off.

The flyer they posted online says, “Neuter Your Ex for Valentine’s Day”, “because some things shouldn’t breed.”