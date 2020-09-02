Forbes List Of Highest Male Earners Is Out!

Topping the list this year is Kanye West as he banked over $180-million over the past year!

In the second spot this year, Roger Federer and soccer star Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who each earned just over $100 million.

This list is made up of singers, entertainers, actors, athletes, and more… Other known names on the list include Tyler Perry in the number five spot with $97 million, basketball star LeBron James, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson with $87 million.

According to the Toronto Sun, on Monday, Kanye’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner is the richest queen of the celebrity world with a 2019-2020 fortune amassing a whopping $590 million. Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also came in seventh on Forbes’ new list of top-earning famous females.