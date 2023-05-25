FORD WILL KEEP AM RADIO IN THEIR VEHICLES

After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, Ford announced that it decided to include it on all 2024 vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, they’ll offer a software update.

Customers can currently listen to AM radio content in a variety of ways in our vehicles, says CEO Jim Farley – including via streaming – and we will continue to innovate to deliver even better in-vehicle entertainment and emergency notification options in the future.

The move comes after a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require AM in new vehicles at no additional cost.

Sponsors of the “AM for Every Vehicle Act” cited public safety concerns, noting AM’s historic role in transmitting vital information during emergencies, such as natural disasters, especially to rural areas.

Ford removed AM from the 2023 Mustang Mach-e and F-150 Lightning electric pickups after data collected from vehicles showed that less than 5% of customers listened to it.

The company also took it out of the 2024 gasoline-powered Mustang but will add it back in before any of the muscle cars are delivered.

Many automakers aren’t convinced that traditional radio is needed anymore, however, others pointed to a situation where drivers may not have access to the internet.