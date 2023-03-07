Former ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Is Running For Congress

Former “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage announced Monday that he is running for Congress in California’s 30th Congressional District.

Savage announced his bid for office on Instagram, saying he is a “ proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community.”

California’s 30th Congressional District encompasses multiple cities in the southland, including West Hollywood, Burbank and Pasadena.

Savage starred in the 90’s hit TV sitcom “Boy Meets World” from 1993 until 2000, where he played one of the show’s main characters, Cory Matthews. Savage also reprised his role in the 2014 reboot “Girl Meets World,” which aired on Disney Channel until 2017.

Savage’s bid for Congress isn’t the first time the actor joined a political race. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council, the Sacramento Bee reported.