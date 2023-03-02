Former Flight Attendant Gives Tips On How To Have A More Clean Experience In The Onboard Bathrooms

A former staffer on an airline spoke about why the bathrooms are the dirtiest place on the plane and also provided some dos and don’ts to have the cleanest experience possible while heading to your destination.

Wear a mask in the lavatory!

The plane bathroom is essentially a closet with no clean air. There is no window and the air ventilation is terrible. When you go to the bathroom you are breathing the same air as everyone else including feces.

Don’t brush your teeth in there…

The water on a plane all comes from the same water tank and it is usually unfiltered, according to the former attendant. If you must, use bottled water.



Avoid Touching The Toilet Seat…

Work those thighs and squat! That starts with opening the door. Instead, they advise using your foot or wearing plastic, disposable gloves to touch the handle.



You should wipe down every surface before you touch it, but if that’s not possible, take some toilet paper and use them to avoid touching anything directly with your fingertips.

Always Wear your Shoes in the Loo…

You could end up with wet socks if you head into the loo without your shoes. The expert warned: “Due to the high chance of unbalance and people missing the toilet bowl, there could be urine on the floor.

“Imagine if you carried this from your sock, into your shoe and back into your home – that would be incredibly unhygienic.”



Shower When You Land…

The flight expert recommended: “As soon as you arrive at your destination, put your clothes in the wash and have a good scrub.



Always have sanitizer on you!

Avoid using the lavatory before take-off and at the very end of the flight, especially if it’s a long haul…Turbulence can cause many passengers to have upset stomachs – and plane food also doesn’t sit well with many.