These Four 2025 Trends Are Already Fizzling Out 🚫✨

Trends come and go faster than your New Year’s resolutions, and 2025 is proving no different. According to Google search data, a few of this year’s “must-haves” are already becoming “don’t-bothers.” So if you dropped big money on lobster sweaters or bubble skirts… sorry in advance.

1. Labubu Dolls 🧸

Remember when TikTok couldn’t shut up about these creepy-cute little figurines? That was, like, two months ago. Searches peaked in June, steadied through July, and now? Tanking. Maybe this is my moment to finally bring back my Beanie Baby collection.

2. Lobster Sweaters 🦞

“Fishermancore” had a hot minute this spring, with everyone trying to look like they summered in Cape Cod. Cable-knit sweaters with lobsters were the vibe… until May. Now they’re sinking faster than an actual lobster trap.

3. Bubble Skirts 👗

The fashion world declared them “back” for the 100th time, but apparently not for long. They popped up in April and May after designers shoved them into spring collections, but search interest has already… well, popped.

4. Beaded Bags 👜

Colourful, DIY-looking purses had a TikTok glow-up in June when InStyle called them an “every cool girl's closet” staple. Now they’re fading out — which is great news for anyone who bought one and realized it only fits a lip gloss and maybe a debit card.

Forgotten Trends (RIP) 💔

Google also reminded us of some fallen icons: whipped coffee (2020), birria tacos (2021), Barbie pink (2023), and last year’s short-lived mob wife aesthetic. Proof that the internet giveth… and the internet taketh away.

The Takeaway

Trends don’t last, but at least they give us great Instagram posts while they do. If you’re still clinging to a lobster sweater, don’t worry — in five years, it’ll be “vintage.” 😉