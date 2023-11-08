FOUR MEN ARE CHARGED FOR STEALING A $6 MILLION GOLD TOILET

Four men in England were arrested for stealing a $6 million Gold Toilet. The theft happened four years ago, but they just got charged.

A conceptual artist from Italy made it out of 18-karat gold and named it “America”. It’s supposed to be a commentary on unbridled capitalism or something. It was originally on display at the Guggenheim in New York. You could wait in line to go in and USE it. The time limit was three minutes.

It eventually got moved to a place in England called Blenheim Palace. It’s a World Heritage Site, and also where Winston Churchill was born.

The golden commode vanished in the middle of the night in September 2019, and authorities have been searching for it ever since.

All four men are between the ages of 35 and 39. They’re facing charges of burglary and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Sadly, police still don’t know where the toilet is. But chances are it’s no longer a toilet. They think the guys melted it long ago to sell the raw gold.