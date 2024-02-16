Free Family Day Activities You Can Do At Home

Family Day is a special occasion to spend quality time with your loved ones and create lasting memories. While there are lots of Family Day activities you can pay to enjoy, there’s also many you can do for little to no cost in the comfort of your home.

In this article, we will explore some fun and creative ways to spend Family Day at home and make it a day to remember.

1. Play Outside

There isn’t much snow this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun!

You can get out and get active with your kids! And the best part is, coming inside and warming up with a cup of hot chocolate.

2. Board Game Marathon

Everybody picks one board game and spends the day around the kitchen table, laughing and making memories.

RELATED: Level Up Your Date Night With The Ultimate 2-Player Board Games…

3. Have A Picnic Or Camp Inside

Build a fort out of sheets and pillows in the living room. Have fun getting on the floor with the kids, and just hanging out.

4. Movie Marathon

Either pick a series and watch it from beginning to end or have everyone pick their favourite movie and watch them.

If you can’t choose what you should watch first, put the names in a bag and randomly pick one out at a time.

5. Cook And Bake

Bake Grandma’s cookie recipe. Make homemade pizzas. Just get in the kitchen and spend some time making something yummy!

These are just some of the Family Day activities you can do at home. At the end of the day, the goal is to do whatever it is that you and your family love doing together!

So get ready to build memories, and enjoy the time together.

RELATED: What’s happening in and around Barrie on Family Day …