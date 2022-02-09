(FREE INFO SESSION + Q&A) HOW TO HELP REDUCE MICROFIBRE/PLASTIC EMISSIONS INTO OUR WATERWAYS

FREE INFO SESSION and Q&A

HOW TO HELP REDUCE MICROFIBRE/PLASTIC EMISSIONS INTO OUR WATERWAYS

A free community event for individuals, local businesses and municipal leaders will be held via Zoom on Thursday Feb 24, 2022 07:00 PM EST. Hosted by Georgian Bay Forever (GFB), the charity organisation dedicated to protecting Georgian Bay’s aquatic ecosystem.

The goal of the event is to inform and engage the public in a mass-scale filter solution in order to reduce microfibre/plastic pollution from getting into Georgian Bay and other waterways, through household laundering.

Last, November, GBF released a study revealing that new washing machine filters can capture harmful microfibres/plastics before they have a chance to enter the ecosystem and be ingested by wildlife and move up the food chain. A household using one of these washing machine filters can capture approx 179,200 to 2,707,200 microfibres/plastics per week.

Attendees will learn more about:

The reality of microfibre/microplastics pollution in our everyday lives

Evidence from 2021 community scale study in Parry Sound Ontario

Tips and tricks to reduce pollution in their own homes

Opportunities to help mass-scale filters for Ontario

Q&A with leading experts involved with this study

To REGISTER for event go to: www.gbf.org/webinar

For more INFO on study visit: www.gbf.org/microfibers