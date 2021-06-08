FREE OREOS, But There is One Little Catch…

US intelligence recently released a report that the government does not have an explanation for certain objects spotted flying in the sky. While the report says that it cannot confirm that any of these objects are alien spaceships, believers across the country are excited.

via GIPHY

Oreo cookies announced that they are making an “Offering” of free Oreos to welcome all UFOs.

“For over 109 years, OREO has brought people on earth together by inspiring moments of connection.Now, the brand is extending its playful personality across the universe to enable all possible life forms to come together over an OREO cookie.”

via GIPHY