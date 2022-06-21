“Frenchsicles” Are Here, Made with %100 Canadian Tomatoes!

To celebrate the first week of summer and the first day of summer, French’s Ketchup is debuting a new limited-edition ketchup-flavoured popsicle in Leamington!

CTV reports that The “Frenchsicle” will be available at pop-up locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Leamington until June 24.

photo credit: French’s

Happy Pops is a local Canadian business that teamed up with Frenche’s on the project and says Frenchsicle’s “savoury tomato flavour is perfectly balanced with a hint of salty sweetness,” and made with 100 percent Canadian tomatoes…

According to a survey commissioned by French’s, a majority of Canadians (79 percent) say they like or love ketchup, making it a notable flavour of summertime in Canada. And almost all Canadians who like ketchup (78 percent) think it’s important to buy ketchup made with 100 percent Canadian tomatoes.

According to French’s survey, Canadians who like ketchup enjoy it most with fries and on BBQ dishes like hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausages.

In case you want one, French’s Ketchup will be popping up to handout Frenchsicles at the following locations:

