Frequent Flyers Are Being Warned, The Cheap Seats ‘Lower’ Your Sex Drive

Nearly 73% of adults plan to travel this summer but be warned. Flying too much with cheap tickets can ruin your sex drive.

There’s a doctor that is warning travellers that flying economy too often might cool things off in the bedroom!

In a video, the doc explains the link between anxiety, claustrophobia and the lack of space and how this can deplete someone’s libido — especially if they’re sitting in cheap and cramped economy seats.

“It drives your flight-and-fight mechanism. So hormones that go up in the brain like norepinephrine and epinephrine will lower testosterone and that will immediately have an effect on libido and even sexual function.”

Mental health struggles and stress can drastically impact your testosterone. Testosterone is one of the hormones that stimulate a person’s sex drive. Low levels can cause low libido, along with other symptoms.

So best to fly business or first class! It’s the doctor’s orders!