The Breast Milk Ice Cream Brand Is Back — And This New Snack Is Even Grosser 🤢🍬

Just when you thought the breast-milk flavoured ice cream was the weirdest snack a parenting brand could create… they said, “Hold our NoseFrida.”

The parent lifestyle brand Frida has released its newest “treat” — Boogie Bites Candy — gummies inspired by boogers. Yes, boogers. Because apparently this is the timeline we’re living in.

💚 A “Less Gross” Way to Eat Your Boogers

Launched just in time for what Frida lovingly calls “Booger Season” (also known to adults as cold and flu season), the brand says the candy gives you a “less gross way to eat your boogers.”

While kids are usually the ones tasting their own nose treasures (don’t pretend yours never did), these sweet-and-sour gummies are designed for kids and parents alike — so grown-ups can “feed their inner child” without, you know… eating actual snot.

👃 The Method Behind the Madness

This isn’t just a gag product — it’s also a marketing push for the brand’s NoseFrida nasal aspirator, the cult-favourite tool for clearing tiny noses.

Boogie Bites come in various shapes and sizes and, according to Frida, were “crafted with the input of actual booger eaters.” (Imagine that focus group.)

Don’t panic — there’s zero real mucus involved. The gummies are made with ingredients like tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pectin, natural flavours, and vitamin C, making them sweet, a little salty, and much more sanitary than the original version kids go for.

They’re available exclusively on GoPuff for about $3.99.