Hey Barrie! Your Bedroom Might Be Making You Sick — And No, It’s Not Because of Your Pillowcase From 2011

What if I told you that simply turning down the heat could help you burn fat, sleep better, stress less, and become the best version of yourself, without buying a single thing from a wellness influencer?

Well, science says it's true. And all you’ve gotta do is chill out. Literally.

The Surprisingly Healthy Perk of Sleeping Cold

Sure, we all love the feeling of burrowing under a blanket like a burrito, but it turns out this cozy little habit might be a secret health hack.

Experts say keeping your room cool at night can kickstart a chain reaction that helps your body recover better, burn more calories, and lower stress.

Still blasting the heat like it’s the middle of a snowstorm in January? You might be sabotaging your sleep (and metabolism) without even knowing it.

The Magic Number: 66 Degrees Fahrenheit (Or Around 19°C for Us Canadians)

According to a study from the National Institutes of Health, folks who slept in rooms set to 66°F (a brisk 19°C, thank you very much) saw a major boost in something called brown fat — the kind of fat that burns energy instead of hoarding it like a raccoon with garbage snacks.

But here’s the catch: crank the heat back up, and those benefits melt faster than a popsicle on a patio in July. Translation? Your toasty bedroom might be standing between you and your metabolism goals.

Wait, What’s Brown Fat? (And Can I Get More of It?)

Brown fat — or brown adipose tissue, if you're feeling fancy — is like your body’s internal space heater. It burns calories to keep you warm, especially in cold conditions. Babies have a ton of it (because they can’t knit themselves sweaters), but adults still carry small amounts in spots like the neck, back, and around important organs.

When your room is cool enough, this fat gets fired up and goes to work, quietly helping regulate blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity, and even fight obesity. Yup, you could be burning calories while you’re dreaming about Ryan Gosling making you soup.

It's Not Just About Fat — It's About Better Sleep, Too

A cooler room doesn’t just help with metabolism. It helps your body naturally lower its core temperature, which is key for deep, high-quality sleep. That means less tossing and turning, lower cortisol (your stress hormone), better blood sugar regulation, and a big ol’ boost for your mood and immune system.

So, if you’ve been waking up feeling groggy, stressed, or just plain “meh,” your warm bedroom might be to blame.